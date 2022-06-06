© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal pushes for federal action to curb gas prices and price gouging at the pump

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing for Congress to increase taxes on oil providers and provide consumers with some relief at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the Connecticut’s gas price average rose 21 cents over the past week to an all-time high of $4.89. State Attorney General William Tong's office has recorded over 200 complaints of price gouging at gas pumps since the end of May.

The highest prices for gas were in Fairfield County at $4.96 per gallon. New London County was the second highest at $4.89, followed by New Haven County at $4.86.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has urged for the Biden administration and Congress to give consumers a break at the pump.

“Consumers are angry and I’m angry," Blumenthal said. “I want action. They want not just rhetoric, but the kind of action I am proposing. And I am calling on my Republican colleagues to join me.” 

Blumenthal has proposed legislation that he said would increase taxes on oil producers and provide a gas tax rebate to all households.

“We’re seeing a spiraling, skyrocketing trend,” he said. “It needs to be stopped. Consumers deserve money back in their pockets.”

Connecticut also has a gas tax holiday in place until December.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
