-
Connecticut is rolling out expanded internet across the state to help those forced into remote learning and working as a result of the ongoing pandemic.…
-
Connecticut is one of 24 blue states that have filed legal briefs in support of the U.S. Justice Department challenge to Texas's anti-abortion law. Top…
-
Connecticut officials urge unemployed workers to get back into the job market before the $300 a week federal unemployment benefit expires next week.…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law two measures aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.House Bill 6355 will prevent…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is trying to combat the slowing demand for vaccines in New Haven. This comes as the state has seen an increase in COVID-19…
-
A new state grant program is available to help fund tree planting and other projects that combat climate change in Connecticut.Lt. Governor Susan…
-
About 60% of Connecticut’s businesses registered for the state’s new paid family leave program by Monday’s deadline, state officials said.That leaves…
-
Connecticut officials say COVID-19 testing in the state is a model for the nation. That's why they’ve decided to use the existing testing infrastructure…
-
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:A staff member for Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her native Brooklyn.Cuomo, a…