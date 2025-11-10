Lamont files to run for a third term as CT governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont filed to run for a third term in office on Friday, ending several months of speculation.

He’s partnering with his Lt. Gov., Susan Bysiewicz, to seek another term in office, Lamont told news reporters after announcing a revised housing bill to be considered by lawmakers in a special session next week.

“Susan and I are ready to go. You’ll have more details on that next week,” Lamont said.

They’ll make their formal announcement before the end of next week. That’s because they had intentionally waited for the municipal elections to be over before filing.

“We had some really impactful municipal elections, and we are glad they are over with. The people of Connecticut have spoken very loudly and now we can think about what’s next,” Bysiewicz said.

Democrats had a wave of victories on Tuesday — flipping 25 towns from Republicans.

But Lamont faces a potential primary challenge from liberal Democratic state Representative Josh Elliott of Hamden.

There are also two Republicans seeking to unseat him: state Senator Ryan Fazio of Greenwich and outgoing New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.