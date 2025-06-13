CT officials celebrate affordable housing development in West Hartford

Connecticut officials celebrated the opening of 65 redeveloped apartments at a senior housing complex in West Hartford on Thursday.

The apartments are the first phase of a $100 million redevelopment and expansion of more than 200 units for seniors and people with disabilities at the half-century-old West Hartford Fellowship Housing campus.

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is involved with financing the project.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said it’s the type of affordable rental housing a controversial bill awaiting Gov. Ned Lamont’s signature would encourage.

“That’s how West Hartford gets it right. Because they realize that by expanding affordable housing opportunities, you expand the number of people and the kinds of people who want to come and live in West Hartford,” she said.

She pushed back on opponents who say the bill is a heavy-handed state mandate to build affordable housing by overriding local zoning.

“Every part of the state should take a look at what you are doing and follow your leadership. Because if they do, they'll have the same kind of vibrant, diverse, beautiful place as West Hartford,” Bysiewicz told local officials at the opening ceremony.

Lamont has said he will sign the bill. He’s also said he’ll ask lawmakers to meet in a special session to clarify some of the language in the bill that has caused the most concern.