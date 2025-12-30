CT officials remind pet owners to stay vigilant during the holiday season

The Connecticut Humane Society and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT) are warning pet owners to stay vigilant during the holidays.

Bysiewicz said that though the holidays are a joyful occasion for friends and family, they can be hazardous for furry friends.

“Decorations, candles and even certain foods can be hazardous to pets,” Bysiewicz said. “So, things like chocolate, grapes, onions and alcohol should be kept out of pets' reach. And with all the excitement of guests and gatherings, some pets can be kind of stressed and anxious.”

The Humane Society also warns against impulse buying a pet over the holidays. They said if you do decide to get a new animal, consider adopting one from a shelter rather than buying from a retailer.

“Impulse adoptions do happen,” Executive Director James Bias said. “Most of us in this room have acquired a pet, usually it wasn’t a planned opportunity, it just happened, particularly with cats. But it is a process that comes with quite a bit of planning and also recognizing the cost of pet ownership. So, we ask that when people are considering adding a new dog, cat, rabbit or guinea pig to the family, consider adopting from shelters.”