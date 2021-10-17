-
New York officials say the former BOMARC Missile Base in Westhampton might qualify as a Superfund site after hazardous chemicals were detected in two…
-
New York State environmental officials plan to investigate a former landfill in Kings Park, Long Island, to check for carcinogenic chemicals.Investigators…
-
New York designated a section of East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, Long Island, as a Superfund site. That means a serious chemical clean-up is needed.The…
-
New York State environmental officials listed MacArthur Airport as a possible Superfund site after they detected high chemical compound levels in nearby…
-
Residents of Hoosick Falls in upstate New York went to the Capitol on Wednesday to demand hearings on the water crisis that has led to high levels of the…