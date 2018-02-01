LI's MacArthur Airport May Become Superfund Site

New York State environmental officials listed MacArthur Airport as a possible Superfund site after they detected high chemical compound levels in nearby wells.

The Department of Environmental Conservation discovered high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, in well water samples taken near the airport earlier this month.

Newsday reports the contaminated well is a water supply source for the Suffolk County Water Authority. The DEC says there has been no exposure from the well and identified MacArthur as a possible cause of the contamination.

They’re worried the compound seeped into the ground from firefighting foam that’s been stored and used at the airport.

Superfund sites are locations that require a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contamination.

The Town of Islip will investigate the soil and groundwater at the airport to determine if it will become a Superfund site.