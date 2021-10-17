Solar Panels

-
The state of Connecticut is expanding its “Solar for All” initiative.It’s a public-private partnership between the Connecticut Green Bank and the…
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has chosen three new sites for solar panel installations in an effort to generate more…
While more and more Long Islanders are powering their homes with solar energy, it only makes up a small slice of the energy pie in Nassau and Suffolk…
United Way of Long Island has won a U.S Department of Energy award for building a custom, renewable energy home for veterans and people with special…