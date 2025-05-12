CT’s first net-zero technical high school nears completion

The new Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport is nearing completion. When it’s finished, it will be the most eco-friendly technical high school in Connecticut.

The school will be served by geothermal heating and cooling systems and solar panels, making it the state’s first net-zero technical high school. Net-zero means it’s producing as much energy as it uses.

Michelle Gilman, commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, said the project is on track to be finished this November and has stayed on budget at $200 million.

“So a great, exciting project, not only for the school system and the [Connecticut Technical Education and Career System] system, but for the Bridgeport community and the region as well,” Gilman said.

The state is paying for the construction.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The new school building is expected to be finished in November 2025. It's built where the old sports fields were located — once it's done, the old building will be knocked down and replaced with new fields.

Gov. Ned Lamont visited Bullard-Havens to speak with students and tour the construction site on Friday.

“I wish I could be a Bullard-Havens student,” Lamont told the kids. “I love this building. It's amazing what you guys have done here. I mean, it looks solid as a pyramid. It's gonna be here for a while.”

The school offers 15 career and technical education programs, including hairdressing, culinary, nursing and automotive mechanics. Lamont was surprised to hear that multiple students on the tour would be interning at Sikorsky this summer, making $32 an hour.

“My eyes popped at that,” Lamont said. “That's pretty good as a high school junior, isn't it?”

Once it’s finished, the old building will be knocked down and replaced with school sports fields.