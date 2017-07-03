Connecticut Chooses New Sites For Statewide Solar Plan

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has chosen three new sites for solar panel installations in an effort to generate more clean energy in the state.

Panels will be installed in Shelton, Bloomfield, and Thompson, Connecticut.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Spokesman Dennis Schain says the department chose sites that couldn’t be used for much else.

“One of them is on a landfill; one of them is at a vacant industrial site.”

The solar panel installations are part of Connecticut’s shared clean energy initiative. The initiative aims to maximize access to renewable energy. Schain says that at least 20 percent of the power generated at the sites will be distributed to low- and middle-income residents.

“The shared clean energy concept offers all those kinds of people who can’t do this on their own a chance to buy into a shared project and reap the benefits.”

Shared clean energy is only part of a Comprehensive Energy Strategy scheduled for release in the coming weeks.