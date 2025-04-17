© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT lawmakers announce a plan to reduce electric bills by 20%

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
The Connecticut State Capitol building.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
The Connecticut State Capitol building.

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a move that could reduce electric bills by as much as 20%.

Democratic State Senator John Fonfara, the bill's author, said it would reduce electricity costs in three ways.

First, by issuing $800 million a year in green bonds to eliminate the public benefits charge on customers’ bills.

“This is mirrored after New York, which did about a $4 billion green bond, and Massachusetts, another green bond,” he said

Second, by creating a statewide authority to buy cheaper electricity on behalf of the state’s two major utilities. “The way that supply is accomplished is much more aggressive, much more strategic.”

And third, making the state’s existing electricity infrastructure more efficient, and making smart meters universal.

“Every home that has solar on it, every business that has solar on it is a mini power plant. But it doesn’t discharge when we need it. It discharges in the middle of the day when we don’t need it,” Fonfara said.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said the bill’s concepts have some bipartisan support, but the details would have to be worked out.

“We look forward to that bipartisan conversation that is so needed to try to address the concerns of the business community and our residents about the impacts of high electric costs,” he said.
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut General Assemblyelectric billsElectrical gridsSolar Panels
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma