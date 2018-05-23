'Solar For All' Brings Green Energy To Lower-Income Households

The state of Connecticut is expanding its “Solar for All” initiative.

It’s a public-private partnership between the Connecticut Green Bank and the Bridgeport-based company PosiGen Solar Solutions.

Bryan Garcia, the CEO of the Connecticut Green Bank, says the partnership brings affordable solar panel leases to moderate- and low-income homeowners, which allows customers “to put more money in their pocket, invest that money in their education of their children, their food, their medicine, their health care...so clean energy can actually enable low- to moderate-income families to thrive and do better.”

Susan Young, the community marketing coordinator for PosiGen Solar, agrees that lower electric bills help relieve some financial burden for those homeowners.

The “Solar For All” initiative has helped 1,472 households statewide get solar panels, including 538 in Bridgeport, New Haven, New London, and Hartford.

The program is now expanding to Hamden.