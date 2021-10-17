-
Nassau County Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a shooting at a grocery store in Hempstead, Long Island. Police say the shooter is a current…
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson is in custody after a gunman fired several shots at a Stop & Shop in West…
Police are investigating a shooting at a house party in Bridgeport that wounded 13 people early Sunday morning. No one was killed, but one person was left…
Trumbull Gardens is Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest housing project, with more than 400 households, and it's the location of two shootings in the past…
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut say they're putting more patrol officers on the street in a housing project where one person was killed and eight were…
Officials in Stamford, Connecticut are calling a downtown shooting that left five injured this past weekend ‘random,’ but pledge more police protection in…
Police on Long Island are searching for a man who walked into a Garden City business this morning, and shot an employee to death. Another person was…