Man charged with shooting mall store guard to face judge

A man accused of shooting a Connecticut mall security guard after shoplifting at a department store is set to appear before a judge Monday on attempted murder and other charges.

Police say Richard LaPlante turned himself in Saturday night in connection with the shooting outside the Macy's store at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester on Friday, police said.

A loss prevention officer at Macy's was shot in the abdomen in the parking lot and remains hospitalized.

LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, was detained on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. He also is charged with assault, robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

It was not immediately clear if LaPlante has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.