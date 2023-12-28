© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT inspector general investigates shooting that killed K-9 police dog and gunman

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST
A screenshot from body cam footage of the incident.
CT State Police
A screenshot from body cam footage of the incident.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General is investigating a police shooting in Stonington that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man and a K-9 police dog.

On December 21, officers from the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force attempted to arrest Vaughn Malloy on charges that stemmed from an April 2022 shooting.

Police attempts to get Malloy out of the home, located on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck, were unsuccessful. Officers used an armored vehicle to breach the front door and chased Malloy into the backyard.

Police K-9 Broko, with the help of two non-lethal weapons fired by officers, got Malloy to the ground. Malloy shot and killed the dog, and then was shot and killed by an officer.

Broko is the first police dog shot in the line of duty in the state.

An investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway.
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut State PolicePolice ShootingsshootingK9Inspector GeneralStonington
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram