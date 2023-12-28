CT inspector general investigates shooting that killed K-9 police dog and gunman

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General is investigating a police shooting in Stonington that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man and a K-9 police dog.

On December 21, officers from the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force attempted to arrest Vaughn Malloy on charges that stemmed from an April 2022 shooting.

Police attempts to get Malloy out of the home, located on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck, were unsuccessful. Officers used an armored vehicle to breach the front door and chased Malloy into the backyard.

Police K-9 Broko, with the help of two non-lethal weapons fired by officers, got Malloy to the ground. Malloy shot and killed the dog, and then was shot and killed by an officer.

Broko is the first police dog shot in the line of duty in the state.

An investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway.