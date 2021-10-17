School Funding

-
Connecticut schools get funds from casinos run by two indigenous tribes — and about a dozen schools with indigenous mascots could lose that funding.…
The Trump administration has threatened to cut funding for magnet schools in New Haven, Connecticut, over a state policy that allows trans athletes to…
Some education advocates in Connecticut would like Governor Dannel Malloy’s new public education funding formula to be put on hold.Malloy’s proposed…
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities would like lawmakers who are up for re-election next week to commit to fully funding public education. Kevin…
Closing arguments have begun in a trial over whether Connecticut adequately funds its public schools.A coalition of municipalities, education groups,…
It’s summer vacation for schoolchildren, but leaders of New York’s rural schools are worrying about the new school year, and say they are squeezed by a…