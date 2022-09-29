© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven receives educational grant from the American Federation of Teachers

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Books!
CCAC North Library
/
Flickr

The city of New Haven is set to receive a $75,000 grant from the American Federation of Teachers to help local children with their educational needs and expenses.

The funds are coming from the union’s Powerful Partnerships Institute Grant Program. It covers expenses for textbooks, housing, meals and medical expenses.

Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, said the funds come at a time the city’s school system remains underfunded and with a shortage of teachers.

"We know what we need to do," said Blatteau. "This grant is going to be able to help New Haven Federation of Teachers and Recovery for All make sure that we can have shared action.”

New Haven is one of 27 communities across the country receiving grants from the union, totaling $1.5 million dollars.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
