An employee with the Fairfield-based nonprofit Save the Children was among the 157 passengers who died aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on…
The Connecticut-based charity Save the Children says it was robbed of nearly $1 million through a sophisticated email scam.Scammers hacked into a Save the…
Search and rescue missions continue in Indonesia where more than 800 people were killed in an earthquake and tsunami this weekend.Carolyn Miles, CEO of…
On Wednesday, Connecticut-based Save the Children released its second annual End of Childhood Index. It’s part of an international report that compares…
Save the Children officials told reporters at its headquarters in Fairfield, Connecticut, that it has suspended programs in Afghanistan indefinitely after…
A new international survey by Fairfield, Connecticut-based Save the Children finds that biased views of girls and their worth is already present in 4th…
Connecticut-based Save the Children is calling on the Trump administration to intensify its relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Greg…
Fairfield, Connecticut-based Save the Children says it's expanding its emergency response in Texas.The organization has brought in truckloads of infant…
A global hunger crisis has grown so severe that a group of international relief agencies, including Connecticut-based Save the Children, are doing…
Connecticut-based Save the Children says the U.S. is on par with developing nations when it comes to protecting children. On Wednesday the organization…