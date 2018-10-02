© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Save The Children Responds To Tsunami In Indonesia

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published October 2, 2018 at 10:49 AM EDT
indonesiapalutsunami_aditaalangkara_181002_0.jpg
Dita Alangkara
/
AP
Rescuers carry a body bag containing the remains of an earthquake victim through a neighborhood flattened by last week's earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday.

Search and rescue missions continue in Indonesia where more than 800 people were killed in an earthquake and tsunami this weekend.

Carolyn Miles, CEO of the Connecticut-based aid agency, Save the Children, says aid workers are trying to deliver the most immediate needs – food, water and shelter.

“People are very fearful at this point about aftershocks. So they’re sleeping outside, kids are sleeping outside, they may or may not be with their families. So that’s our first priority, to reach those children who are most in need. ”

Miles says local partners traveled 500 miles by boat and by air to get to Palu, the town most damaged by the wave.

She says warning systems installed after the devastating 2004 tsunami in Indonesia did not appear to be functional ahead of the disaster.

Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler