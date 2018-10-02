Save The Children Responds To Tsunami In Indonesia

Search and rescue missions continue in Indonesia where more than 800 people were killed in an earthquake and tsunami this weekend.

Carolyn Miles, CEO of the Connecticut-based aid agency, Save the Children, says aid workers are trying to deliver the most immediate needs – food, water and shelter.

“People are very fearful at this point about aftershocks. So they’re sleeping outside, kids are sleeping outside, they may or may not be with their families. So that’s our first priority, to reach those children who are most in need. ”

Miles says local partners traveled 500 miles by boat and by air to get to Palu, the town most damaged by the wave.

She says warning systems installed after the devastating 2004 tsunami in Indonesia did not appear to be functional ahead of the disaster.