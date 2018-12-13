© 2021 WSHU
Save The Children Bilked Out Of $1 Million In Online Scam

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 13, 2018 at 6:46 PM EST
cybersecurity_pixabay_161013.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Connecticut-based charity Save the Children says it was robbed of nearly $1 million through a sophisticated email scam.

Scammers hacked into a Save the Children employee’s e-mail last year. They created false invoices and other documents to fool the charity into sending nearly $1 million to a fraudulent entity in Japan.

The scammers claimed the money was needed to purchase solar panels for health centers in Pakistan, where Save the Children has worked for decades.

Save the Children said its insurance reimbursed all but $112,000 of the stolen funds. The charity has since tightened its cybersecurity and bank transfer protocols to prevent fraud.

