© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

8 Aid Agencies Band Together To Fight Global Hunger

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 24, 2017 at 12:42 PM EDT
somalis_apfarahabdiwarsameh_170724.jpg
Farah Abdi Warsameh
/
AP
Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by the drought, receive food distributions at makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia in March. Somalia's current drought is threatening half of the country's population, or about 6 million people.

A global hunger crisis has grown so severe that a group of international relief agencies, including Connecticut-based Save the Children, are doing something they’ve never done before. They’re raising money together.  

Carolyn Miles, CEO of Fairfield-based Save the Children, is in the Turkana region of western Kenya, where an extended drought is destroying the land and starving the people.

“Many of the people are pastoralists, which means they have animals and they move from place to place so their animals can eat. All their livelihood is dependent on animals. With this really horrific drought is that all the animals are dying and then families are left with no way to support themselves, particularly to support their children.”

Miles says more than 20 million people are on the verge of starvation in South Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen, Somalia and neighboring countries like Kenya. It’s due to draughts, internal conflicts and outbreaks of cholera in these areas. Over one million of the people at risk are children.  

“I met some of these children and without medical intervention, without getting to a stabilization center, which is one of the things that Save the Children and our partners are doing for this crisis, if they don’t get there, these, these kids will die.”

Save the Children is one of eight U.S.-based organizations that have formed the Global Emergency Response Coalition. Together they will raise money for a fund created specifically to address the hunger crisis.  

Miles says aid groups are in a good position to prevent people from dying of starvation, but they need to move quickly. She also says technology has transformed how they can help people at risk because now they can store money on cell phones. Miles says they applied this system in Somalia.

“We were doing that through little inexpensive cellphones, where people were able to get cash like a $50 amount that they could use for over several months to buy the food that they need by going to the merchant and transferring that cash to their cellphone.”

The Global Emergency Response Coalition began its fundraising campaign this week and it will last until July 28.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSave the ChildrenFood InsecurityHunger
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez