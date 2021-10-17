-
A potentially disturbing new PSA from a Newtown, Connecticut-based advocacy group is drawing national attention.The PSA from Sandy Hook Promise debuted on…
-
Among this week’s Emmy nominees is a PSA from Sandy Hook Promise. The advocacy group was formed in the aftermath of the 2012 Newtown school shooting.The…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court decided Sandy Hook families could move forward with their lawsuit against Remington. This could mean the gun manufacturer…
-
Sandy Hook Promise, an advocacy group formed after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, released a new public service announcement this week. It’s told…
-
A lesson plan designed by a Newtown, Connecticut-based advocacy group to prevent school shootings will be part of school curricula in ten states starting…
-
The Newtown, Connecticut-based advocacy group Sandy Hook Promise says it supports jeans maker Levi Strauss’s plan to donate more than $1 million to gun…
-
Three Connecticut members of Congress joined gun control activists, including members of Sandy Hook Promise and the Newtown Action Alliance, in front of…
-
Sandy Hook Promise, the advocacy group founded after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has dropped Megyn Kelly as the host of its Washington…
-
Wednesday marks four years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators. Mark Barden is the father of…
-
In the year since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, some in that community have been working to turn that tragedy into a moment of…