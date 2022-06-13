Connecticut advocates say the Senate's gun deal is a 'good first step'

Mark Barden is the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise. His son Daniel died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Barden said the movement in Congress, where officials announced Sunday a framework for bipartisan gun safety legislation, feels different this time.

“Unfortunately, one of those drivers is the mass shooting events with increasing frequency," Barden said. "And I think a lot of folks thought the horrible tragedy in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, where I lost my son Daniel, was going to be the only time that something that horrible would ever happen and we’ve seen that now happen again.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut brokered the deal — with support from 10 Republican Senators. He said the agreement will strengthen the movement for gun violence legislation.

“Because what I know when I study great social change movements, and ours is one of those great social change movements, is that success begets success," Murphy said. "That when you finally move that mountain and pass legislation that makes a difference, that in fact you attract more people to your movement.”

The bill expands background checks for people ages 18 to 21 and puts more money toward school safety and mental health, along with other measures.