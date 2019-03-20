© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Sandy Hook Remington Ruling...What Does It Mean?

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 20, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT
AP_592454529044.jpg
Dave Collins
/
AP

The Connecticut Supreme Court decided Sandy Hook families could move forward with their lawsuit against Remington. This could mean the gun manufacturer will have to reveal its advertising strategy and open it up to more lawsuits. The families hope it will help stop gun violence.  What is the impact of the Connecticut Supreme Court decision? Today’s guests:

 

