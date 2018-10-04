© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

10 States To Use Sandy Hook Promise Gun Violence Prevention Program

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 4, 2018 at 2:15 PM EDT
knowthesigns_sandyhookpromise_181004.png
Sandy Hook Promise
/
A screenshot from the Sandy Hook Promise website shows part of the Know the Signs curriculum that will soon be used in schools in 10 states.

A lesson plan designed by a Newtown, Connecticut-based advocacy group to prevent school shootings will be part of school curricula in ten states starting this week.

The plan comes from Sandy Hook Promise, the group that was founded after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Mark Barden, co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise and the father of Daniel Barden, who was killed in the shooting, says the group is working with school districts to teach the early warning signs that could lead to school shootings, like bullying or isolation.

“We train kids how to look for at-risk behavior – language, mostly in social media, but it also could be in the lunch room or the school bus – and to recognize that behavior and take the next step to connect that person to a trusted adult.”

The lesson plan is funded by a federal anti-school violence program signed into law in March. Ten states, including Connecticut and New York, are working directly with Sandy Hook Promise to bring the plan to public school students.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
