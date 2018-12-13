Sandy Hook Promise Releases Powerful PSA On Life Of A School Shooter

Sandy Hook Promise, an advocacy group formed after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, released a new public service announcement this week. It’s told from the point of view of a school shooter.

Warning: Video content may be upsetting to some viewers.

Mark Barden, managing director of Sandy Hook Promise, said the video promotes the organization’s “Know the Signs” program which trains students and adults to recognize and report warning signs.

“We train people how to look for and to recognize and identify warning signs of somebody who is thinking about hurting themselves or hurting others and then give them the tools to connect them with the help or services that they need before it becomes a tragedy. We have an anonymous reporting system, which is a way that folks can send a tip, anonymously, in sort of a safe platform. If they observe any kind of at-risk behavior, they can report on that.”

Barden said signs could include a change in behavior, a growing fascination with firearms, and feeling isolated.

He said so far, the organization has trained more than 5 million youth and adults in all 50 states.