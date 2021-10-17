-
Researchers at Eastern Connecticut State University are looking at why people are hesitant to get vaccinated — and how public health messages can convince…
More than a quarter of a million lives were saved by the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign. That’s according to a study from the Yale School of Public…
Heat, humidity and the sun’s UV rays all play a part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. That’s according to new research from the Yale School of Public…
A Long Island marine life conservation group has partnered with several research centers in the Northeast to study harbor and grey seals.The pilot study…
Psychologists know that adults dole out punishment both to hurt people and to teach them a lesson. New research from Yale University suggests that…