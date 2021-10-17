-
Universities across the country are reopening for the fall semester following an unpredictable 2020-2021 year. Now to avoid another surge in COVID-19…
Students at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut will be allowed to move forward with a federal lawsuit against the college for unchanged tuition payments…
A clash between Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter demonstrations over the weekend in Smithtown, Long Island, ended with at least two arrests.…
A cybersecurity expert is warning consumers shopping online this Cyber Monday to be vigilant. He advises people traveling not to shop online at an airport…
A law student at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut is suing Facebook after the company removed his posts that named the White House whistleblower.The…
Quinnipiac University said it won’t take part in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City. The Hamden, Connecticut-based university also…
The U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of challenges to assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York clears the way for other states to consider such…
Three Quinnipiac University students are safe following the terrorist attacks in Brussels today.John Morgan, a spokesman for the University, says that…
A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows real estate developer and entrepreneur Donald Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates among…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s approval rating has reached a new low, according to a Quinnipiac poll.The Democrat’s job approval score has dropped…