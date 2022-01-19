Hartford Healthcare partners with Quinnipiac University to revamp its hospital workforce

Hartford Healthcare and Quinnipiac University announced Wednesday a new workforce training partnership. The goal is to generate more jobs and student interest in the healthcare industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The healthcare giant will invest $5 million in the Hamden-based private college over the next five years.

“It’ll promote the health and well-being of our university,” said Quinnipiac President Judy Olian. “It’s a partnership that will greatly expand experiential learning and open up a host of new job opportunities for our students across all disciplines.”

In 2020, the Governor’s Workforce Council reported the demand for healthcare-related jobs in Connecticut exceeds 7,000 employees annually. That includes skill and training shortfalls in several careers.

Jeff Flaks, president of Hartford Healthcare, said the funds they have committed will change that by keeping jobs in those sectors in the state.

“We’re going to work with Quinnipiac to partner to ensure that we retain more students — who are trained here in Connecticut — in Connecticut,” Flaks said.

Quinnipiac will offer professional development opportunities to the health system’s 33,000 employees. They will be eligible for a tuition discount at the university.

