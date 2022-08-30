Connecticut launches tech talent accelerator to better prepare students for available jobs

Connecticut has launched a partnership with seven public and private colleges and universities to provide students with the tech skills needed to fill high quality, good paying jobs.

It's called the Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator, which aims for the schools to collaborate with business groups to train the workforce needed for tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs that are currently unfilled.

“In order to survive and grow you’ve got to reinvent yourself," Lamont said. "And that’s what this program is all about. And that’s what P-Tech, that’s what this initiative is all about.”

The students would be able to acquire the digital technology skills required in the new business environment.

“We’ve taken a lot of our legacy industries, the old banking industry and that’s going to be fintech. And that's going to be digital media. And that requires the coding skills we’ve got through a program like this,” he said.

The partnership involves short-term certificate programs that provide students with high demand tech skills such as cybersecurity, virtual modeling, software development and digital analytics.

The courses are offered at Quinnipiac University, the University of Bridgeport, Mitchell College, the University of Hartford, the University of New Haven, the University of St Joseph and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.