Connecticut News

Connecticut launches tech talent accelerator to better prepare students for available jobs

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
IMG_5853.JPG
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Governor Ned Lamont with Fredlyne Antoine, a 19-year old student from Norwalk enrolled in a Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator programs

Connecticut has launched a partnership with seven public and private colleges and universities to provide students with the tech skills needed to fill high quality, good paying jobs.

It's called the Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator, which aims for the schools to collaborate with business groups to train the workforce needed for tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs that are currently unfilled.

“In order to survive and grow you’ve got to reinvent yourself," Lamont said. "And that’s what this program is all about. And that’s what P-Tech, that’s what this initiative is all about.”

The students would be able to acquire the digital technology skills required in the new business environment.

“We’ve taken a lot of our legacy industries, the old banking industry and that’s going to be fintech. And that's going to be digital media. And that requires the coding skills we’ve got through a program like this,” he said.

The partnership involves short-term certificate programs that provide students with high demand tech skills such as cybersecurity, virtual modeling, software development and digital analytics.

The courses are offered at Quinnipiac University, the University of Bridgeport, Mitchell College, the University of Hartford, the University of New Haven, the University of St Joseph and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

Connecticut News Ned LamontConnecticut Tech Talent AcceleratorEducationJob TrainingColleges & UniversitiesUniversity of BridgeportConnecticut Colleges & UniversitiesQuinnipiac UniversityUniversity of New HavenUniversity of HartfordMitchell CollegeUniversity of Saint Joseph
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma