Fairfield Gaelic American Club will house Irish Hunger Museum formerly at Quinnipiac

The Gaelic American Club of Fairfield will serve as the new home of Ireland's Great Hunger Museum collection as part of a new partnership with Quinnipiac University.

The museum collection memorializes the Irish potato famine of the mid-1800s. It will be on display in a new space created by the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield. The goal of the move is to make the collection more accessible to the public while keeping it in Connecticut.

It was a unanimous decision by Quinnipiac’s Board of Trustees to move the collection to its new location in Fairfield’s historic district, across the street from the club’s headquarters.

The new partnership will also advance the research program of Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, which offers lectures and publications related to the Irish famine.

Fairfield has a pretty vibrant Irish-American community. The club is one of the largest Irish-American organizations in New England with over 6,000 members.