Connecticut News

Fairfield Gaelic American Club will house Irish Hunger Museum formerly at Quinnipiac

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST
Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum, located in Hamden, Connecticut as part of Quinnipiac University, announced it would close in 2021. The museum focused on the Irish Great Hunger of 1845–1852.

The Gaelic American Club of Fairfield will serve as the new home of Ireland's Great Hunger Museum collection as part of a new partnership with Quinnipiac University.

The museum collection memorializes the Irish potato famine of the mid-1800s. It will be on display in a new space created by the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield. The goal of the move is to make the collection more accessible to the public while keeping it in Connecticut.

It was a unanimous decision by Quinnipiac’s Board of Trustees to move the collection to its new location in Fairfield’s historic district, across the street from the club’s headquarters.

The new partnership will also advance the research program of Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac, which offers lectures and publications related to the Irish famine.

Fairfield has a pretty vibrant Irish-American community. The club is one of the largest Irish-American organizations in New England with over 6,000 members.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
