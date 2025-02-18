Quinnipiac University hosts Human Trafficking Prevention Week

Quinnipiac University is hosting its 6th annual Human Trafficking Prevention Week this week. WSHU’s Isabella Fabbo spoke with Sheila Hayre, a clinical law professor and advisor for the university’s Human Trafficking Prevention Project, to talk about the project and misconceptions surrounding the issue.

WSHU: I think a lot of people don't realize that human trafficking is an issue that's happening very close to them. Can you tell me more about that?

SH: Most people, when they think of human trafficking, they think of global human trafficking. What we try to do in our training is really bring home to people that it happens right here in Connecticut. So, we try to broaden the discussion about what trafficking is. One of the initial training materials that we got from various organizations really focused on sex trafficking, when, in fact, there is a lot of labor trafficking. My fear is labor trafficking actually goes underreported, and there are a lot more people being forced to work. We have certain ideas of what trafficking victims are and what they look like, who they are, and we often think of women and girls. But what we've seen is studies that show that boys are at risk as well.

WSHU: What are some of the warning or telltale signs of human trafficking in the reality of what's actually happening and not the misconceptions that people have?

SH: The signs can vary a lot depending on the situation, but I love that you're asking about myths because I think they abound; somebody's in chains or being held physically captive with ropes, for example. We talk a lot about the trauma bond with the trafficker. A lot of the folks we work with have various vulnerabilities that we all have. But the trafficker approaches them and is able to prey on those vulnerabilities, and they're very good at exploiting those vulnerabilities. Anyone can be a victim. But certainly, there are certain things about each of us that we each may have that the trafficker can prey upon. People always say, ‘What do I do if I see a trafficking victim?’ We always emphasize: do not be a vigilante. We strongly encourage people to report it to the trafficking hotlines and/or 911, depending on whether there's an immediate emergency happening.

WSHU: What kind of changes can be made on any level to protect against human trafficking?

SH: We're having a panel on Thursday night, the 20th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and we hope we will really get at that. We have experts and people with lived experience coming to talk about the vulnerabilities that they may have and how that makes people potentially at risk for trafficking, the intersection of race and immigration and access to health care, and how we change things maybe systemically, to prevent people from getting to the point where they become trafficked.

WSHU: I'm curious if you think that the new presidential administration will affect this problem of human trafficking and maybe victims coming forward.

SH: Whether what this administration is doing is actually reality or whether it's rhetoric, we are seeing real effects on people already. Trafficking victims generally do not want to report their trafficker because they fear reprisals and do not get help because, a lot of times, they don't know that the help is out there. I would say it's not just dangerous for victims themselves, undocumented or otherwise. It's dangerous for the rest of us as well because when folks who are victimized do not feel comfortable coming forward, we as a society will see a decrease in our ability to go after traffickers.

WSHU: Can you tell me just a little bit more about what you hope to get out of this awareness week?

SH: One piece will focus on legislation, how to spot the signs, and what to do when you see trafficking and just busting myths. That's the awareness and training piece of human trafficking prevention. But out of that has come our work representing clients and also engaging in legislative and legal advocacy.