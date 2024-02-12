DeLauro shares federal resources ahead of 2024 tax season

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said Connecticut residents should take advantage of federally subsidized free tax preparation services this tax filing season.

“It's also refund season for Connecticut families,” she said. “They rely on their tax refund in order to make ends meet. And that's the issue of the day. People are living paycheck to paycheck.”

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), and the Low-Income Taxpayer Clinics at Quinnipiac Law School are examples of the free services available to low- and moderate-income tax filers.

“People need to know what’s there, and they don’t. They are busy living their lives. And they know that they have to file their taxes. And it’s probably a headache. But they should know that there’s help out there for them,” DeLauro said.

The free programs helped prepare more than 4,000 returns for New Haven area residents last year. They saved more than $1 million in tax preparation costs and a total of $4.5 million in refunds.

Taxpayers making $60,000 or less are eligible — as well as the elderly, persons with disabilities and limited English speakers.