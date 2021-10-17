Police Reforms

-
After much resistance, Suffolk County publicly released its policy on how it uses body cameras. The long-sought policy raises several concerns for civil…
-
Nearly a dozen members of Nassau County’s police reform task force have resigned in protest over what they call a “fraud” plan to reform policing. The…
-
Police in New York are now required to report when they fire their gun on the job. It’s part of several police reform bills signed by Governor Andrew…
-
Dozens of protesters are camped outside police headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They’re calling for the department to be abolished. About a dozen…
-
School officials in New Haven, Connecticut, are pushing back on demands that police officers be removed from city schools.The demand for the removal of…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed several police reform measures into law Friday, and says he’ll withhold state funding from local police departments if they…
-
A state task force in Connecticut has released a preliminary set of recommendations for improving police accountability. This comes after Governor Ned…
-
There’s a growing movement to defund the police, after the death of George Floyd and incidences of police brutality in the nationwide protests that came…