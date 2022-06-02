Suffolk County police will start wearing body cameras next month

About 130 Suffolk County police officers — in the 7th precinct in Shirley — will begin wearing body cameras starting next month.

Suffolk is among the last police departments in the state to start using body cameras. The program was approved in 2021 as part of state-mandated police reforms.

Getting officers to wear cameras required contract negotiations that give officers an extra $3,000 per year to wear them.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said taxpayers will spend another $22 million to camera maker Axon.

“That five year agreement covers the cost of the purchase of the cameras, the implementation of the program and the maintenance of the body worn cameras and the data systems that are so critical to the program as well," Bellone said.

The county has not yet finalized the department's policy on when officers should turn on the cameras or when they can turn them off. Officials said the cameras will automatically activate when an officer draws their weapon.

Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the cameras will show residents the true narrative of police work.

“It's going to allow us to review critical incidents and utilize that to develop training is going to assist in recording and documenting to help strengthen prosecution that think that's important,” he said.

Nassau Police started wearing body cameras last year. Officials credit the cameras with a reduction in civilian complaints.