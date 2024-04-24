CT lawmakers consider ban on 'secondary’ traffic stops

Connecticut legislators are considering a ban on secondary traffic stops.

Secondary violations include broken headlights, unlit license plates and dark-tinted windows.

Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the police should be focused on more serious driving offenses.

“Police officers shouldn't be wasting their time pulling someone over for those types of very minor offenses, when we'd rather have them focus on pulling folks over for driving under the influence or driving recklessly,” Stafstrom said at a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The bill’s supporters, including the ACLU, say traffic stops for those “minor” violations can lead to the over-policing of Black and Brown drivers — even turning traffic stops deadly.

But Republicans have said the bill negatively impacts law enforcement.

"HB 5324 is another attempt by legislative Democrats to limit traffic enforcement in our state," State Rep. Greg Howard (R-Ledyard), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said. "At a time in our state when traffic enforcement is at an all-time low and fatal crashes are at an all-time high, one must question if legislative Democrats have any care or concern over traffic safety in our state."

Luis Mattei Jr., who served 20 years in prison, is now a smart justice leader with the ACLU. He said the bill is not intended to make policing more difficult; rather, it is a tool to make their job more efficient.

“It allows officers to focus their resources and efforts upon reckless drivers and other offenses that concern public safety,” Mattei Jr. said.

It also, according to Mattei Jr., addresses the over-policing aspect.

“Lest we forget names like Philando Castile, Samuel DuBose, Sandra Bland, or the myriad of others murdered during traffic stops by fearful, overzealous police who ruin the reputation of those actually concerned with their communities,” Mattei said.

“HB5324 is an assurance that I'm more likely to make it home to my family. It's a guarantee that my window tents won't cost me my life or my livelihood. HB5324 comforts me in knowing that I won't attend funerals that started with a broken headlight,” he added.

The bill is waiting for a vote in the House of Representatives.

If passed, it will take effect on Oct. 1.