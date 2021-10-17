-
As feds plan to tighten regulations, finding PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ will require more money and expertiseHunting for PFAS chemicals is expected to ramp up. It will be expensive.
New York officials found pollution levels 10 times the state limit at an inactive landfill on Long Island. The so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may…
The Town of Riverhead on Long Island plans to hold public forums to tackle serious water-related issues in September. This comes after toxic PFAS…
Connecticut has banned the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam and food containers.Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is taking the lead in…
There’s been a massive scallop die-off over the last two years in eastern Long Island. New York’s commitment to the environment, a push to clean up PFAS,…
The Environmental Working Group (EWG), an advocacy organization, released a report on Wednesday revealing that more than 40,000 industrial and municipal…
The Suffolk County Water Authority hopes President Biden’s infrastructure bill will provide funding to clean up drinking water on Long Island.Adrienne…
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill Tuesday that bans the use of toxic…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has reintroduced legislation that would more strictly regulate groundwater for PFAS chemicals. PFAS contamination…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 19 state attorneys general backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to strengthen monitoring of…