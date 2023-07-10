New Haven will be part of a study on the impact of PFAS on urban coastal cities

Chemical residues are showing up at higher levels in waterways across the county. New Haven will be part of a study of urban coastal communities to assess the impact on human health and the environment.

A survey by National Sea Grant found that New Haven was among the cities which face the greatest threat from environmental justice issues. It also found high levels of what they called "contaminants of emerging concern."

Those are man-made chemicals, including PFAS, that show up in common household products and medications.

“We have found that some of those chemicals might make their way into the environment, the watershed, bodies of waters and the shellfish that we might eat," said Sylvan DeGuise, director of Connecticut Sea Grant. "Is that a concern or is that not a concern? We don't fully understand."

The assessment of New Haven will also look specifically at fish and shellfish in waterways near the Tweed Airport expansion.

The other areas being studied are in Northern New England and the Chesapeake Bay. They will also include education and outreach efforts to limit exposure to PFAS.