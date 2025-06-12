Suffolk County Water Authority reaches PFAS cleanup goal 6 years early

The Suffolk County Water Authority says all of its drinking water wells are now in compliance with new federal standards for PFAS — harmful "forever chemicals" linked to serious health risks.

Test results show PFAS levels are now below four parts per trillion, the limit required for all wells nationwide by 2031. The authority reached the milestone six years ahead of schedule.

Authority Chairman Charlie Lefkowitz called it a historic achievement.

“We followed the science. We knew that it needed to get out of the water, and we did it,” Lefkowitz said.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are used in firefighting foam and found in everyday items like nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and food packaging. The chemicals are widespread in Long Island’s aquifer, the region’s primary drinking water source.

The authority installed 17 carbon treatment systems last year to address the contamination.

CEO Jeff Szabo credited a $16 million state grant with helping to fast-track the effort.

“This is what it means to lead, to act on science, to stay ahead of regulations and to protect public health, no matter what,” Szabo said.

The authority says it is the first large water provider in New York to comply fully with the new federal PFAS limits.