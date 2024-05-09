© 2024 WSHU
Navy indefinitely postpones Calverton cleanup meeting

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Eric Kleiner, center, sorts samples for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response.
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP
Vials containing PFAS samples sit in a tray.

The U.S. Navy has indefinitely postponed a meeting with Long Island residents to discuss cleanup efforts at a former military construction site in Calverton.

The Navy said the May 7 meeting with the Restoration Advisory Board was canceled to give the U.S. Department of Defense additional time "...to issue policy regarding PFAS maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in the Navy's cleanup program."

A Navy spokesperson said there is no expected release date for those policies, and the meeting has not been rescheduled.

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published new drinking water standards that strictly limit the amount of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

Military contractor Northrup Grumman used the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant in Calverton to build aircraft from the 1950s through the 1990s, causing chemical contamination in the soil and water.

The cancellation comes as Suffolk County and Riverhead Town opened an investigation into the extent of groundwater pollution in Calverton.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project.
