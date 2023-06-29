© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Advocates urge New York to adopt stricter standards for drinking water

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
Environmental groups are urging New York to embrace a proposed federal standard for drinking water.

New York already has some of the strictest drinking water standards in the nation. PFAS, or forever chemicals, cannot exceed 10 parts per trillion. That is like 10 droplets of water in an Olympic sized swimming pool. But the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a standard of only 4 parts per trillion.

Adriene Esposito with Long Island-based Citizens Campaign for the Environment told the state Drinking Water Quality Council to get with the program.

“What good is achieving compliance if it's not the right standard?" Esposito asked. "If it’s not the right standard, that's gonna protect us from the myriad of health impacts associated with PFAS chemicals."

After hearing public comment Wednesday, the council will seek additional information on the costs involved before making any recommendations to the state Health Department.

It is estimated one million Long Islanders are drinking water with PFAS levels below the state standards, but above the EPA’s proposed standard.

According to the CDC, PFAS have been linked to cancer, and damage to the liver and immune system. The chemicals, which break down at a very slow rate, were once widely used in nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, food packaging and more.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
