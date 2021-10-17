-
As there are more signs of the distress that kids have felt amid the upheaval of the pandemic, some early childhood development researchers say strong…
-
Suffolk County has settled lawsuits against six pharmaceutical companies. Things are looking gross in the Great South Bay, alcohol sales in Connecticut…
-
Members of a conservative group called CT Liberty Rally protested outside the state Capitol in Hartford on Monday. They want an end to Governor Ned…
-
Supporters of a measure to ensure better workplace safety during future pandemics are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the bill, which was passed by both…
-
The latest holiday travel survey results from AAA predict travel in New England will drop more than anywhere in the country–about 35% compared to last…
-
Public health officials addressing the opioid crisis in Connecticut say drug use and overdoses increased nearly 30 percent this fall compared to last…
-
Health officials in Connecticut want to build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine with the first batch set to arrive in the state in the coming days.Dr.…
-
The head of Nuvance Health joined other executives of Connecticut hospital systems to discuss the strain hospitals will be under, if COVID-19…
-
Connecticut Democrats want to create a state-level office to prepare for future pandemics.A group of lawmakers led by State Senator Cathy Osten say…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted law enforcement agencies in New York that say they will not enforce the state’s guidelines for smaller Thanksgiving…