After sharp decline during the pandemic, Connecticut’s Catholic school enrollment is on the rise

Catholic school enrollment in Connecticut is on the rise.

Data from National Catholic Education Association shows that the number of students enrolled in Catholic schools across the country decreased by 2.8% from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

In Connecticut, the numbers show that enrollment decreased more than twice that by 6.4% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the Diocese of Bridgeport has seen a 10% jump in admissions in the past year as the state emerges from the pandemic. The Archdiocese of Hartford is projecting a 6% increase in elementary school enrollment.

A total of 14 Catholic schools either closed or merged across Connecticut between the years 2019-20 and 2021-22. Nine of those were in the Archdiocese of Hartford.