Connecticut News

After sharp decline during the pandemic, Connecticut’s Catholic school enrollment is on the rise

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 31, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Catholic school enrollment in Connecticut is on the rise.

Data from National Catholic Education Association shows that the number of students enrolled in Catholic schools across the country decreased by 2.8% from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

In Connecticut, the numbers show that enrollment decreased more than twice that by 6.4% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the Diocese of Bridgeport has seen a 10% jump in admissions in the past year as the state emerges from the pandemic. The Archdiocese of Hartford is projecting a 6% increase in elementary school enrollment.

A total of 14 Catholic schools either closed or merged across Connecticut between the years 2019-20 and 2021-22. Nine of those were in the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
