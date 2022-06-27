Nassau County Health Commissioner resigns after 11 years

Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, the Nassau County Health Commissioner, has resigned after 11 years on the job, according to a statement from County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Eisenstein helped coordinate the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will step down at the end of July to pursue other opportunities in the private sector, according to the statement.

"Dr. Eisenstein has helped lead the county through some of the most tumultuous times in our history as we struggled to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," Blakeman said. "Serving multiple administrations, his professionalism, work ethic, knowledge, and commitment to the residents of Nassau County is unmatched."

Eisenstein declined an interview request through a spokesperson. He joined the health department in 2009 and became health commissioner in 2011, serving under three county executives.

Blakeman said he will launch a nationwide search for Eisenstein's replacement.

Democrats in the Nassau County Legislature urged Blakeman, a Republican, to let the next health commissioner do their job without interference. One of Blakeman’s first actions as county executive was to lift mask mandates.

“Medical science — not political science — must guide all decisions that impact the health and wellness of Nassau County residents," said Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams in a statement.