-
Long Island’s annual Oyster Festival has been canceled due to the rise of local COVID cases and the Delta variant.The event held in Oyster Bay usually…
-
The New York Civil Liberties Union wants the state Assembly to stop efforts to establish a town code enforcement bureau in Oyster Bay. The civil court…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a wide-ranging reform of utility companies in the state. The measures include steeper penalties for companies…
-
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has been acquitted of federal corruption charges.Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and…
-
The cross-examination of the star prosecution witness in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife Linda, and…
-
Jury selection in the federal corruption trial for former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John…
-
Elected officials from Oyster Bay, Long Island, say they’re against any Cross Sound tunnel or bridge that comes into the town.Elliot Conway, the mayor of…
-
An Oyster Bay Town official wore a wire for the FBI as part of the corruption case against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, his wife and…
-
Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and six associates have pleaded not guilty to state corruption charges.Nassau District Attorney Madeline…
-
The Oyster Bay Town Board once again did not appoint a replacement for Supervisor John Venditto at Tuesday’s town board meeting. Venditto resigned last…