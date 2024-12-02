Former Long Island resident killed during Hamas attack

Israeli officials confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, a former Long Island resident, on Monday. The 21-year-old IDF soldier was previously believed to be still alive and held hostage in Gaza. Officials now say he was actually killed on Oct. 7, 2023 during the Hamas-led attack.

Neutra was born in New York City but grew up in Plainview, Long Island. He was a 2019 graduate of Schechter School. He had taken a gap year and moved to Israel when he enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces.

President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were among those who expressed sorrow at the news.

“Today, New York mourns the loss of one of our own,” Hochul said. “The grandson of Holocaust survivors, Omer Neutra was a Long Island native who loved the New York Knicks.

"On Oct. 7, he fiercely defended the communities near the Gaza border when Hamas terrorists attacked. For over a year, his parents lived in hope that their son was still alive. But today, their worst fears were confirmed. My heart breaks for them and their entire family as they face this unbearable loss.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino ordered flags on town property to be flown at half-staff on Neutra’s funeral.