© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Town of Oyster Bay sues a local shellfishing company

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
pexels-kindel-media-8352783.jpg
Kindel Media
/
Pexels

The Town of Oyster Bay on Long Island has filed a lawsuit to stop a shellfishing company from clamming in a local estuary.

The town is seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the transport of clams in Mill Neck Creek, an estuary between Bayville and Mill Neck, to parts of Oyster Bay harbor for harvesting, between May 24 and Sept. 1.

The lawsuit filed on Monday is against Frank M. Flower and Sons. The private shellfishing company has been leasing fishing areas in the town for over 135 years. It also targets the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who approved the company's permits.

According to court filings, the disruption of these waters will have irreversible impacts on clam stock.

The permits allow Flower and Sons to transport shellfish for up to 80 hours a week, and harvest them after 60 days of being untouched in the harbor.

According to the state, this harvesting method has been used for decades, and any disruption it causes sediments in the estuary are able to heal within a few hours.

Tags

Long Island News Oyster BayshellfishenvironmentLong IslandSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone