Shuck, eat, recycle, repeat! Volunteers needed at Oyster Fest for shell recycling

The Town of Oyster Bay needs volunteers to sort through shells of oysters and clams consumed at the upcoming Oyster Fest. The goal is to support habitat restoration and growing new shellfish.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joesph Saladino said the shells are left outside to kill any disease, a process called curing. Then, they are returned to the bottom of the Oyster Bay Harbor.

Town of Oyster Bay Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino helps place calm and oyster seedlings into the town's north shore waters. The town planted roughly six million seedlings into Oyster Bay in 2024.

“What it really does is it provides structure for the young oysters to attach themselves to," he said. "There’s lots of calcium in these shells, and that disintegrates, and provides more calcium for the new oysters growing.”

The town has teamed up with local restaurants the last few years to collect shells for the program. Saladino said it is just one of the reasons the area has seen water quality improvement.

Joseph D'Alessandro / WSHU Baby oysters from an Oyster Bay hatchery.

“We have built a hatchery and we’re adding so many more oysters to the bay every year. Most folks don’t know that adult oysters and clams filter fifty gallons of water a day.”

The town has added roughly six million shellfish seedlings to Oyster Bay this year alone. The last half million were placed by local officials on Tuesday. Ten million were added in 2023.

A dozen Long Island oyster farmers will participate in this year's Oyster Fest. Volunteers are needed to help collect shells from those eaten at the event, running Oct. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the all-out shellfish feast, Saladino said there will be activities for the whole family including live music, shopping, historical displays and more.

You can sign up to help with the recycling program by contacting the Town’s Department of Environmental Resources on oysterbaytown.com, or by calling (516) 677-5943.