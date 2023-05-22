Oyster Bay celebrates military service members

The air at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park filled up with the smell of hamburgers on the grill as kids darted between picnic tables.

Patriotic singing group, the American Bombshells, put on a World War II-styled USO show with songs like "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and "Leader of the Pack."

The festivities on Friday were to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day in the Town of Oyster Bay on Long Island. Hundreds of veterans, active duty service members and their families came out to enjoy the show and connect with veteran service organizations.

“We brought our veterans here to not only thank them with cake and burgers and hotdogs at this summer barbecue, but provide them with services," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino said.

Town employees were on hand to help with VA benefits and connect veterans with employment opportunities.

Joe Molina, an Army veteran, said it was his first time coming to the annual event.

"It's very nice [and] heartwarming to see all the support," Molina said.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day has been celebrated on the third Saturday in May every year since 1950.