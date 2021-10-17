-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law dealing with the opioid addiction crisis, saying the issue is a personal one for her…
This week, a bankruptcy judge approved million-dollar bonuses for five executives at Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, a company at the center of the nation’s…
New York could get $1.5 billion from drug makers and distributors to settle claims that they helped fuel the opioid epidemic, according to Attorney…
The former president of Purdue Pharma says he, his family and the company do not have any responsibility for the opioid crisis in the United States.…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has created a committee to decide how to spend settlement money from lawsuits with opioid distributors,…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the indictments of five people involved in a "one-stop-shop drug delivery service" that trafficked…
On Wednesday, Connecticut’s Attorney General is testifying before a House Judiciary Subcommittee. William Tong wants to close a loophole that he said…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined six other attorneys general, including New York’s Letitia James, to announce a $26 billion settlement…
New York has agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement with three of the nation’s largest drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen —…
Suffolk County lawmakers voted unanimously on Monday to accept millions of dollars in settlements from pharmaceutical companies. They sued the drug makers…